PAWLOWSKI - Sharon J. (nee Graczyk) March 10, 2021, age 68 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 47 years to Louis Pawlowski, Sr.; dearest mother of Louis Jr. (Jill) Pawlowski and Valerie Bello; dearest Nanny of Emily, Hannah, Andy, Alex and Charlie; daughter of the late Boleslaus "Bill" and Viola (nee Krolikowski) Graczyk; sister of Carol (Joseph) Karczewski, Donald (late Rita), late Robert (late Rita) and the late Stephen; sister-in-law of Lenore Pawlowski (Darlene Ward), John Pawlowski, Cecelia Pawlowski and Nancy Pawlowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, March 13th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made in Sharon's name to Hospice Buffalo. Sharon was a fiercely devoted wife, mother, nana and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her and her memory will be forever cherished.
We are so saddened to hear of Sharon's passing. Please know our thoughts are with all of you.
Larry and Linda Graczyk
March 15, 2021
May your memories bring you comfort
Deborah Pivarsi
March 12, 2021
It was 50 years ago that we met in the FBI steno pool. Wasn´t long before we became good friends. Your little gold Comet and my orange Charger took us on our many adventures, The Poor House, Eddie G´s (oh those cheeseburgers), Show Boat and Cousins Three to name a few. We always managed to have fun. You were the best dance partner I ever had. I love you and will miss you but I have so many memories to sustain me . . . until we meet again.
Carol spiess
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Your family is in my prayers.