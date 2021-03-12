It was 50 years ago that we met in the FBI steno pool. Wasn´t long before we became good friends. Your little gold Comet and my orange Charger took us on our many adventures, The Poor House, Eddie G´s (oh those cheeseburgers), Show Boat and Cousins Three to name a few. We always managed to have fun. You were the best dance partner I ever had. I love you and will miss you but I have so many memories to sustain me . . . until we meet again.

Carol spiess March 12, 2021