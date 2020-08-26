HESELTINE - Sharon S.
(nee Smith)
Of South Buffalo, NY, August 23, 2020. Dearest mother of Thomas G. (Cynthia) Heseltine; Alan W. (Kathleen) Heseltine, Heather A. Heseltine (Brian Bartosik) and Mary K. Winters; grandmother of Alyssa, Nicolas, Connor, Samuel, Dylan, Josef, Luke, Ava and Emma; daughter of the late Thomas G. and Angeline D. (Palisano) Smith; sister of Kathleen (Richard) Joslyn and Thomas (Georgianna) Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4-7 PM, at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 AM. Ms. Heseltine was a longtime devoted teacher at St. Teresa's School. Facial coverings or a mask are required. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.