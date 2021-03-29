SHEDLER - Sharon P.
(nee Kasprzak)
Of Orchard Park, NY, passed peacefully with her family by her side on March 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Shedler; loving mom of Kim (Raymond) DeVoe, Patrick (Nicole) Shedler, and Mickey Shedler; cherished grandma of Dylan DeVoe, Josie DeVoe, and Colin Shedler; dear sister of Kenneth Kasprzak; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11 AM, at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085 (please assemble at the church). Private Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Sharon was actively involved with the Ladies of Charity and Altar and Rosary Society at St. John Paul II Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212 or Oishei Children's Hospital. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2021.