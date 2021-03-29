Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon P. SHEDLER
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
SHEDLER - Sharon P.
(nee Kasprzak)
Of Orchard Park, NY, passed peacefully with her family by her side on March 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Shedler; loving mom of Kim (Raymond) DeVoe, Patrick (Nicole) Shedler, and Mickey Shedler; cherished grandma of Dylan DeVoe, Josie DeVoe, and Colin Shedler; dear sister of Kenneth Kasprzak; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11 AM, at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085 (please assemble at the church). Private Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Sharon was actively involved with the Ladies of Charity and Altar and Rosary Society at St. John Paul II Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212 or Oishei Children's Hospital. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My memories comfort me as I recall a lifetime of friendship. I have Sharon in my thoughts and prayers always and pray for peace for Tim and the family as they recall all Sharon meant to them.
Barbara Kurdziel
Friend
March 23, 2022
DearTim and family Sincere sympathy and prayers in the loss of your dearest Sharon. May
Gods perpetual light shine upon her and be with you all during this saddest of times.
Janice Curren
Janice Curren
Neighbor
April 1, 2021
Tim, So sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. I'll always remember you two dancing at the rear of our hall. I know it was a rough road for you. My prayers go for you and your family. Gene Blamowski
gene blamowsii
March 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss Shedler family. She was an amazing lady and will continue to look after you all.
Todd Martin
March 29, 2021
We grew up together and remained friends even though separated by so many miles. There are so many good memories. My love and prayers are with Tim and the family.
Barbara Kurdziel
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results