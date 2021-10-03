Menu
Sharon T. TORMEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
TORMEY - Sharon T.
(nee Thompson)
Of Orchard Park, NY entered into rest on September 29, 2021; Beloved wife of 55 years to Randall Tormey; Devoted mother of Rhonda (John) Brooks and David (Jennifer) Tormey; Cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Alex) Brooks, Mariah and Marc Brooks, Teresa and David Tormey; Loving Step grandmother of Jeffrey (Taylor) Kiblin and Hailey Rusnak; Dearest Step great grandmother of Mason Rusnak, Tegan Abston and Elliana Benz; Adored daughter of the late William and Leona Thompson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
