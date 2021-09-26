TROIDL - Sharon K. (nee Urban)Of South Buffalo, NY, September 19, 2021. Beloved wife of David A. Troidl; dearest mother of Jamie A. (Steven) Conklin, Samantha L. Estal (Troy R. Climenhaga), and Andrew Caracol; grandmother of Emily Conklin. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Troidl was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your memories and condolences at: