WALTER - Sharon L.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 15, 2022. Beloved wife of Thomas Meldrum; devoted mother of Thomas L., Michelle Lynn, and the late Julie Ann Walter; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Carl (Evelyn) Walter; dear sister of Sandra J. Koerner, Thomas D. Walter, John B. (Colleen) Walter, Patrick K. (Catherine) Walter, Kathleen L. (Richard) Coss, and Richard C. Walter; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Wednesday, from 2-4 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.