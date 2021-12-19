Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shavonne V. SOUTHERN-McCLARY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SOUTHERN-McCLARY - Shavonne V.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Frederick McClary; loving daughter of Deborah and the late Clifford Southern; dear sister of Clifford Southern, II and Danielle (Thomas) Eberhardt; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM. Private entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.