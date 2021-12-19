SOUTHERN-McCLARY - Shavonne V.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Frederick McClary; loving daughter of Deborah and the late Clifford Southern; dear sister of Clifford Southern, II and Danielle (Thomas) Eberhardt; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM. Private entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.