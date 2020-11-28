FLATTERY - Shawn F.
November 23, 2020. Loving husband of Kim (nee Swierski); dearest father of Justin Hannon, Stephanie Flattery and Allison Flattery; beloved Papa of Dante LaMarti, Adrianna LaMarti and Milan Hannon; dear brother of George III (Cathy Seebald), Coleen (Joseph) Boyd, Kathleen Flattery, Maureen (Sean) Quinn, Kevin (Carolyn) Flattery, Daniel (Amy) Flattery, Jean (Chris) Boltz and the late Patrick Flattery; brother-in-law of Kyle (Lisa) Swierski and Alec (Sharon) Swierski; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Shawn was a second father to many others. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.