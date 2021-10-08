Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shawn M. HOWARD
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
HOWARD - Shawn M.
(nee Anderson)
Of Lancaster, NY, October 6, 2021. Dearest mother of Andrew D. and Jeffrey P. (Amanda) Howard; grandmother of Abigail, Riley and Taylor; daughter of Helen M. (Edinger) Anderson and the late William G. (Myrna) Anderson Sr.; sister of William G. (Cynthia) Anderson Jr. and David (Cynthia) Anderson; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2-5 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. (Face masks are required). Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I befriended Shawn because we worked together she was amazing. I´m so glad I did get to know her. My thoughts are with you guys.
Amie Miller
Work
October 25, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Shawn's passing. I remember her as an adorable little girl, so loved by her family. Thinking of you, Honey. (Hunnah)
Karen (Norton) Valvo
Family
October 12, 2021
Shawn and I went to Salem Lutheran were confirmed together attended West Seneca West Senior and graduated in 1978. She was smart funny, kind and I found out years later interesting to talk to. My prayers go out to her boys who she was so very proud of and family and as the Marine's state "Sempher Fi". Rest easy fly high until we meet again.
Karen G Smith
Friend
October 10, 2021
Shawn was our next door neighbor for 2 years when she moved back from Texas. She was a great lady and will surely missed.
Sandy and Tom Weigel
Friend
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results