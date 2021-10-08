HOWARD - Shawn M.
(nee Anderson)
Of Lancaster, NY, October 6, 2021. Dearest mother of Andrew D. and Jeffrey P. (Amanda) Howard; grandmother of Abigail, Riley and Taylor; daughter of Helen M. (Edinger) Anderson and the late William G. (Myrna) Anderson Sr.; sister of William G. (Cynthia) Anderson Jr. and David (Cynthia) Anderson; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2-5 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. (Face masks are required). Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.