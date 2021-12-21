Menu
Shawn WNEK
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
WNEK - Shawn
December 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Sara (nee Smith) Wnek; devoted father of Cole and Kendall Wnek; dearest son of Jackie (nee Zawadzki) and Alfie Wnek; dear brother of Jill (Robert) DePerno and Jayne (Kevin) Osmanski; loving uncle to Mariona, Anthony, Austin, Kirsten, Cara, Jordan, Noah and Peyton. The family will be present Wednesday, December 22nd from 3 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 8:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in St. Amelia Church. Share condolences online at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
23
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
Memories for a lifetime is what I will cherish
Amy Zawadzki
Family
December 23, 2021
Sara and Family, May all your wonderful memories give you strength and comfort. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ann Riggle
December 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers, lots of love and support. The Beebe Family
Scott Beebe
Friend
December 22, 2021
Shawn was a special man. I will always remember his laugh! No matter what kind of day I was having, hearing his laugh from across the room always put a smile on my face! Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace, my friend.
Sue Mye
Friend
December 21, 2021
