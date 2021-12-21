WNEK - ShawnDecember 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Sara (nee Smith) Wnek; devoted father of Cole and Kendall Wnek; dearest son of Jackie (nee Zawadzki) and Alfie Wnek; dear brother of Jill (Robert) DePerno and Jayne (Kevin) Osmanski; loving uncle to Mariona, Anthony, Austin, Kirsten, Cara, Jordan, Noah and Peyton. The family will be present Wednesday, December 22nd from 3 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 8:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in St. Amelia Church. Share condolences online at