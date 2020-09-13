LaDUCA - Sheila A.
(nee Macauliffe)
September 11, 2020; beloved mother of Nichole and Vincent LaDuca; dearest daughter of Dea (nee McKenna) and the late Charles McAuliffe; dear sister of Kathleen (William) Arnold, Christopher (Susan) McAuliffe and Ellen McAuliffe-Varela; devoted aunt to Charlie and Joe Arnold, Brendan, Andrew and Peter McAuliffe and many other loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Sheila was small in stature but a giant when it came to giving of herself. She was the most selfless, loving, kind person who loved to nurture all living things, she took the greatest joy in raising her children. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.