CZOSEK - Sheila A. (nee Murty)
June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Vern Czosek; cherished sister of Gerald (Kathy), Francis (Joyce), Anthony (Christy) and the late James (late Joan) (late Ann) Murty; survived by a large and loving family and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 19th, at 11 AM in St. Andrew's RC Church, corner of Reiman & Crocker Sts. in the Village of Sloan. Family present at the Church from 9:30 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.