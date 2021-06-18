Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sheila A. CZOSEK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY
CZOSEK - Sheila A. (nee Murty)
June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Vern Czosek; cherished sister of Gerald (Kathy), Francis (Joyce), Anthony (Christy) and the late James (late Joan) (late Ann) Murty; survived by a large and loving family and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 19th, at 11 AM in St. Andrew's RC Church, corner of Reiman & Crocker Sts. in the Village of Sloan. Family present at the Church from 9:30 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's RC Church
corner of Reiman & Crocker Sts, Village of Sloan, NY
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's RC Church
corner of Reiman & Crocker Sts, Village of Sloan, NY
Jun
19
Interment
St. Matthew's Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest condolences to the family . Shelia was my neighbor on Domedion and what a wonderful neighbor . We got a puppy from her for my son Jimmy she kept a puppy named Brutus and my son named his pepper . Shelia was the most kindest neighbor you could ever have she will be missed .
Linda Martell
Other
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results