CROCKETT - Sheila Dolores (nee Gibbs)
Transitioned to Glory October 27, 2020, after a brief illness. Loving wife of Duane A. Crockett; cherished mother of Darnell Crockett and Nicole Crockett; grandmother Deasia and De-Ari; daughter of the late Nathaniel and Dolores (nee Jones) Gibbs; also survived by other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, November 2, 2020, at 10 AM at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Boulevard, Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 11 AM. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be restricted. Masks are mandatory. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.