BRIGGS - Sheila G. (nee Healy)
Age 64, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice; beloved wife of 44 years of James E. Briggs, loving mother of Joseph (Jessica) Briggs, Joshua (Jill) Briggs, and Jacob (Alexandria) Briggs, grandmother of Colin, Rowan,Brody, Ryleigh, Ayden, Delaney, and Abby, daughter of the late John and Margaret (nee Delano) Healy, sister of Shannon (Andrew) Skibinski, Sherry O'Connor, Samantha (Tim) Young, John Healy, James Healy, and the late Sally McDonald; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 7, from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Between Morgan & Broad Sts.) City of Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held at 8 PM following the visitation. Sheila was a devoted wife, mother, and "super" grandmother. She was a kind and caring person and especially loved gardening and baking. If desired, memorials may be made to the Jim Harszlak Foundation 2452 Colvin Blvd. Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2020.