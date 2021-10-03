MACON - Sheldon "Shell"
October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol (Holmes) Macon; loving father of Guy (Kathie) Macon, Kim Wilkinson, Tammy (Rick) Mancinelli and Todd (Alicia) Macon; brother of Toby (Gary) Matthews; also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Monday 4-7 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Road, E. Amherst 14051. Masks are required. A graveside service will be held Tuesday 10:30 AM at White Chapel Memorial Park, 3210 Niagara Falls Blvd., W. Amherst. Please assemble at the front gate at 10:15 AM. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.