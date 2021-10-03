Menu
Sheldon "Shell" MACON
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
MACON - Sheldon "Shell"
October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol (Holmes) Macon; loving father of Guy (Kathie) Macon, Kim Wilkinson, Tammy (Rick) Mancinelli and Todd (Alicia) Macon; brother of Toby (Gary) Matthews; also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Monday 4-7 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Road, E. Amherst 14051. Masks are required. A graveside service will be held Tuesday 10:30 AM at White Chapel Memorial Park, 3210 Niagara Falls Blvd., W. Amherst. Please assemble at the front gate at 10:15 AM. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Oct
5
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
White Chapel Memorial Park
3210 Niagara Falls Blvd, W. Amherst, NY
Carol, I'm so sorry for your loss. I remember you talking at the Middle School about all the Jewish cooking you learned over the years. May his memory always be for a blessing. Robin Raphael
Robin Raphael
October 17, 2021
I just heard about this and I am so sorry I was at a funeral the day of his wake. I am sending my love to Kim, Todd, Tammy and Guy, and of course Carol. If you are getting together soon, possibly on a Saturday, I would love to see you all. My son lives in Wellington Woods and I was just there all day yesterday and today. My love to you all. Patti Ark 716-560-5583 [email protected]
Mary P Ark
Friend
October 9, 2021
