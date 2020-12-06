JEWETT - Sherman Skinner, IV
Born May 22, 1944, died peacefully November 23, 2020 at his home in Orchard Park. He is survived by his wife Diane (Thomson); his son Sherman Skinner Jewett V; daughter-in-law Carrie Jewett, and his grandchildren Grace Maureen Jewett and Sherman Skinner "Jack" Jewett VI who affectionately dubbed him PopPop. Sherm grew up in Williamsville with his twin half-sisters Pat and Pauline, attended Alfred University, went on to a decades-long career in retail as a manager for Brand Names, and spent his later-years as a golf cart manager staffing numerous PGA and LGPA golf tournaments for ESPN and the Golf Channel. Sherm also launched several small businesses including S.S. Jewett & Co., Forever Yours, and TLC Mobility. Sherm served as President of the Buffalo Kennel Club, as a board member of the Orchard Park Lions, and was an active member of the WNY GTO Club. Sherm loved vacations on Cape Cod, delving into his family's rich history, and the companionship of his many dogs including Schatze, Shaggy, Digger, Maggie and Bonnie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sherm's name to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. An interment ceremony at Forest Lawn will be held in the spring. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.