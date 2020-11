DIETER - Sherry A.Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 18, 2020. Beloved fiancée of Michael Matava; loving daughter of Wayne R. Dieter and the late Laura Mae Dieter; dear sister of Wayne (June) Dieter Jr., Scott (Sara) Dieter, Daryll (Donna) Dieter and Koreen (Walter) Skopow; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com