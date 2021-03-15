Menu
Sheryl A. BURGER
BURGER - Sheryl A. (nee Engler)
March 13, 2021, at age 62. Beloved wife of the late Larry A. Burger; loving and devoted mother of Christopher and Amy Burger; dear sister of Donna (late Ernie) LaPlante, Brian Engler and the late Linda (Pierre) Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster and Wednesday 10-11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sheryl's memory to the HOPE Project, 4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please visit Sheryl's Tribute Page to view her tribute video and share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.
