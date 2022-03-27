Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sheryl Lynn TASH
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
TASH - Sheryl Lynn (nee Goetz)
March 20, 2022, devoted mother of Courtney (James) Cefaratti, Jordan (Chris) Goetz and Robert Goetz; loving grandmother of Lauryn and Benjamin Cefaratti; dear sister of Kevin (Lana) Zeitler, Marcia (Curt) Gillespie and Tammy (Carl) Barrentine; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.