TASH - Sheryl Lynn (nee Goetz)
March 20, 2022, devoted mother of Courtney (James) Cefaratti, Jordan (Chris) Goetz and Robert Goetz; loving grandmother of Lauryn and Benjamin Cefaratti; dear sister of Kevin (Lana) Zeitler, Marcia (Curt) Gillespie and Tammy (Carl) Barrentine; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.