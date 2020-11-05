WILLIAMS - Shirley A.
(nee Klinger)
Age 89, of North Tonawanda and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, November 4, 2020. Wife of the late Ronald N. Williams who died in 2017; mother of Chris (Daphne) Williams and the late Philip C. Williams; grandmother of Jesse (Amy), Jacob (Amanda), Rachael, James and Philip Williams and nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Lena (nee Doel) Klinger; sister of the late Marion Young, Carl Jr., Frederick "Fritz" and Edward Klinger and sister-in-law of Marjorie (late Frederick) Klinger; also many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a 1948 graduate of Tonawanda High School. She had been employed by George Essenburg and Son Insurance Co. and also Burke and Byrne Insurance Co. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 6th, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 PM Friday evening following the visitation. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.