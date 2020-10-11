Menu
Shirley Ann MANSELL
MANSELL - Shirley Ann
(nee Raab)
Of West Seneca, NY October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to William L. Mansell; loving mother of Debora (Edward) Pusateri, Donna (Lori Indridson) Mansell, Edward (Mary) Mansell and Dawn (Lawrence) Robertson; grandmother of Jaimie, Michael (Bridget), Sarah, Erin, Megan (Benjamin), Nicole and Edward; great-grandmother of Desiree, Aubrey, Kailey, Fiona and Harrison; sister-in-law of Kathleen (James) Augustyniak and the late Mary Donna (Louis) Krempa; also friends received Monday, from 4 PM - 7 PM, at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services from the Funeral Home Tuesday 11 AM. Friends Invited. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
