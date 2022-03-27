BASILE - Shirley A. (nee Lewis)March 23, 2022; beloved wife of 65 years to John J. Basile, Sr.; devoted mother of John J. (Cathryn) Basile, Jr., Shirley (David) Zimpfer, and AnnMarie Basile; loving grandmother of David Honsberger, Joseph (Lauren) Honsberger, Anthony Basile, Justin Zimpfer, Evan Basile-Calhoon, Christian Basile-Calhoon, and the late Victoria Basile; cherished great-grandmother of Kylie Mae and Peyton Elizabeth Honsberger; dear sister of Raymond Lewis and the late Dolores Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Shirley taught 3rd Grade at Holy Spirit School and St. Joseph Schools in Buffalo. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share your condolences at