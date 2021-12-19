Menu
Shirley P. BAUGHMAN
BAUGHMAN - Shirley P. (nee Lawson)
December 15, 2021, age 87; beloved wife of the late David E. Baughman, Jr.; loving mother of Georgeann (Rick) Walter and the late Susan Baughman and David K. Baughman; adored grandmother of Ami (Rob) Graves, Kari (Pete) Bradford, Emilee (Buck) Pershing, David V. (fiancé Kyle) Baughman, Richard (Amanda) Walter, Leslie (Jack) Vogel, David S. Baughman and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Margaret "Peggy" (late Bob) Thorniley; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. She was a proud member of the Amherst based S&B knitting and social club. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Donations can be made in Shirley's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or the SPCA serving Erie County. Share memories and condolences on Shirley's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
We miss our wonderful friendly neighbor Shirley. Condolences to her family!
Anne & John Neville
Friend
December 22, 2021
