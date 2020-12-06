KING - Shirley C. (nee Forster)
Age 91, December 1, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Donald C. King (Ret.); devoted mother of Cheryl Y. MacDonald and Gale C. Waters; adored grandmother of Matthew (Erin) MacDonald, Christopher (Elissa) MacDonald, Benjamin MacDonald, Nicholas (Darlene) Turner and Jessica (Matthew) Smith; great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of the late Ella Louise (late Herbert) Knight and the late John W. (late Florence) Forster; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. King was a long-time member of St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Shirley King to Kenmore Mercy Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217 or St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.