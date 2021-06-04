Menu
Shirley A. CONNER
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
CONNER - Shirley A.
(nee Walbridge)
May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Conner; loving mother of Pamela (Ted Goldblatt) Conner, Judith (Rudy) Bosse, Kenneth (Na Li) Conner and Philip (Judith) Conner; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Janet Boland. Family and friends may call Saturday, from 9-11 AM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
Shirley was such a special lady. I enjoyed working with her at Mt. St. Joseph Academy. We also had fun times going out and visiting her in Florida.
Catherine Jones
June 7, 2021
I would like to extend my condolences to Shirley's family. I am a friend of hers from church.
waudell punter
Friend
June 4, 2021
