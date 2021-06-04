CONNER - Shirley A.
(nee Walbridge)
May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Conner; loving mother of Pamela (Ted Goldblatt) Conner, Judith (Rudy) Bosse, Kenneth (Na Li) Conner and Philip (Judith) Conner; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Janet Boland. Family and friends may call Saturday, from 9-11 AM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.