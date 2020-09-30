CUMMINGS - Shirley
(nee Downey)
Of Akron, at the age of 86, passed on to her heavenly home on September 27, 2020. Shirley was born June 20, 1934 in Akron, NY, the sixth of nine children. She was married to Elwyn "Elly" Cummings on March 18, 1950 who predeceased her in 2010. She has one surviving sibling, her brother Bruce "Butch" Downey. Shirley and Elly had seven children, Susan (Rex) Winkley, Darlene (Alan) Graff, Doreen (Jimmie) Strickland, Elwyn "Butch" Jr. (Darlene) Cummings, Christopher (Stacy) Cummings, Lisa Cummings and Isaac (Heather) Cummings. She loved and was loved by 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Shirley was a cafeteria worker at Akron Central School for 22 years and loved serving children. She enjoyed being a homemaker and collecting recipes and was a big fan of the Celtic Thunder Services at the Akron First United Methodist Church, followed by burial at Pioneer Cemetery will be private. Arrangements by BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (542-9522). Contributions in her memory may be made to "The Shirley Cummings Memorial Fund" at the Akron First United Methodist Church, 7 Church St., Akron, NY 14001.