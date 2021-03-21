Menu
Shirley Ann DALUISIO
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
DALUISIO - Shirley Ann
Of Hamburg, NY, at the age of 77, on March 15, 2021. Dear friend of George E. Smith; mother of Shirlene M. Fuller, Dawn M. Raddu and Timothy E. Fuller; daughter of the late Frank J. and Erva G. (nee Stevens) Daluisio; sister of Debra (Thomas) Ueblacker, Lisa (William) George, Frank Jr. (Rhonda), Joseph and Paul (Kim) Daluisio and the late Maryann Pugh and Michael Daluisio; grandmother of Neil and Dana. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME (same location as Norman E. Gannon & Sons), 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, (823-0124). Please remember that Face Coverings and a six foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Ms. Daluisio was a Retired Registered Nurse from Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital. Please share your condolences at OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site)
65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
