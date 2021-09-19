Menu
Shirley GIALLOMBARDO
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
GIALLOMBARDO - Shirley
(nee Tragash)
September 12, 2021. Former wife of the late Salvatore Giallombardo; loving and devoted mother of Marian, Sussan and Nancy Giallombardo; sister of Carole (late Arnold) Chernick and the late Edward Tragash; sister-in-law of Wende Tragash and Michael (Barbara) Giallombardo; doting grandmother of Christopher (Meagan) Evans and Lyla Giallombardo; great-grandmother of twins Dominic and Lena Evans; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and family. A visitation will be held Monday, 11 AM-1 PM, with a service to follow at 1 PM, at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, 14051. Masks are required. Interment at Forest Lawn. Shirley's number one priority was family. She loved to cook in excess, was an avid Bills fan and loved flowers and birds. Shirley was a first grade teacher who always was generous with a huge heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to operationsmile.org or the K.I.N.D. Fund. Share condolences and view livestream of the 1 PM service at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Sep
20
Service
1:00p.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace SHIRLEY - I will always love you!!
John Williams
September 20, 2021
