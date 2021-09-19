GIALLOMBARDO - Shirley
(nee Tragash)
September 12, 2021. Former wife of the late Salvatore Giallombardo; loving and devoted mother of Marian, Sussan and Nancy Giallombardo; sister of Carole (late Arnold) Chernick and the late Edward Tragash; sister-in-law of Wende Tragash and Michael (Barbara) Giallombardo; doting grandmother of Christopher (Meagan) Evans and Lyla Giallombardo; great-grandmother of twins Dominic and Lena Evans; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and family. A visitation will be held Monday, 11 AM-1 PM, with a service to follow at 1 PM, at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, 14051. Masks are required. Interment at Forest Lawn. Shirley's number one priority was family. She loved to cook in excess, was an avid Bills fan and loved flowers and birds. Shirley was a first grade teacher who always was generous with a huge heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to operationsmile.org
or the K.I.N.D. Fund. Share condolences and view livestream of the 1 PM service at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.