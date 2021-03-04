Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Mae GIBBS
GIBBS - Shirley Mae
(nee Spohn)
February 27, 2021. Wife of the late Richard; dear mother of Gary (Brenda Selapack) and Lawrence (Christine) Gibbs; loving grandmother of Jaclyn (Dan), Jesseca, Jennifer (Matthew), Michaela and Nicholas; predeceased by sisters; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd., Depew, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results