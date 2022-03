GIBBS - Shirley Mae(nee Spohn)February 27, 2021. Wife of the late Richard; dear mother of Gary (Brenda Selapack) and Lawrence (Christine) Gibbs; loving grandmother of Jaclyn (Dan), Jesseca, Jennifer (Matthew), Michaela and Nicholas; predeceased by sisters; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com