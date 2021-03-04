GIBBS - Shirley Mae
(nee Spohn)
February 27, 2021. Wife of the late Richard; dear mother of Gary (Brenda Selapack) and Lawrence (Christine) Gibbs; loving grandmother of Jaclyn (Dan), Jesseca, Jennifer (Matthew), Michaela and Nicholas; predeceased by sisters; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.