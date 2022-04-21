Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Sylvia HABERL
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
HABERL - Shirley Sylvia
Of Elma, NY, was born February 12, 1934, and passed away April 19, 2022. Shirley married her high school sweetheart, and the love of her life, Richard Haberl, from Elma, NY 68 years ago. Dear mother of three children, Cheryl (Charlie) Roll, Dean (Diane) Haberl and Michael (Jennifer) Haberl; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Shirley was the youngest of five children of John C. and Sylvia Skillicorn of Buffalo, NY. She is predeceased by sister, Doris (Ray) Griswald and brothers George (Inez), Jack (Charlene) and Ward (Joanne) Skillicorn. Shirley was a fun-loving woman, who enjoyed playing golf, bowling, swimming, boating and fishing with family and friends. She was a member of the Elma Methodist church. Shirley and Richard traveled extensively during Richard's long employment with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and as an independent Tire Dealer, Dick Haberl Tire Center. Shirley was an accomplished artist in her own right, having created many oil paintings admired and cherished by family and friends. Shirley was also a professional hair stylist for may years. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Saturday, April 23th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Alzheimer's Association would be gratefully appreciated. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Apr
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry for the loss of this lovely lady. She always made me smile and brought instant joy into any room. Rest in Peace, Shirley. Praying comfort over Dick and the entire Haberl clan.
Joan Anderson
Friend
April 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results