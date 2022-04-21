HABERL - Shirley Sylvia
Of Elma, NY, was born February 12, 1934, and passed away April 19, 2022. Shirley married her high school sweetheart, and the love of her life, Richard Haberl, from Elma, NY 68 years ago. Dear mother of three children, Cheryl (Charlie) Roll, Dean (Diane) Haberl and Michael (Jennifer) Haberl; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Shirley was the youngest of five children of John C. and Sylvia Skillicorn of Buffalo, NY. She is predeceased by sister, Doris (Ray) Griswald and brothers George (Inez), Jack (Charlene) and Ward (Joanne) Skillicorn. Shirley was a fun-loving woman, who enjoyed playing golf, bowling, swimming, boating and fishing with family and friends. She was a member of the Elma Methodist church. Shirley and Richard traveled extensively during Richard's long employment with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and as an independent Tire Dealer, Dick Haberl Tire Center. Shirley was an accomplished artist in her own right, having created many oil paintings admired and cherished by family and friends. Shirley was also a professional hair stylist for may years. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Saturday, April 23th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Alzheimer's Association
would be gratefully appreciated. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.