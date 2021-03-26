HARDY - Shirley A.
Of Buffalo, exchanged time for eternity on March 20, 2021. Shirley was born in Youngstown, OH, on July 18,1935, to the late Rev. Newton Ralph Butler and Gertrude Elizabeth Goodwin. She is survived by her children, siblings, and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends March 29, at Bethesda Full Gospel Church, 1365 Main St., Buffalo, NY, from 10 AM - 11 AM, followed by a Celebration of Shirley's Life. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckam St., Buffalo. Share condolences online at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2021.