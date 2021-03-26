Menu
Shirley A. HARDY
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
347 Peckham Street
Buffalo, NY
HARDY - Shirley A.
Of Buffalo, exchanged time for eternity on March 20, 2021. Shirley was born in Youngstown, OH, on July 18,1935, to the late Rev. Newton Ralph Butler and Gertrude Elizabeth Goodwin. She is survived by her children, siblings, and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends March 29, at Bethesda Full Gospel Church, 1365 Main St., Buffalo, NY, from 10 AM - 11 AM, followed by a Celebration of Shirley's Life. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckam St., Buffalo. Share condolences online at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethesda Full Gospel Church
1365 Main St , Buffalo, NY
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bethesda Full Gospel Church
1365 Main St , Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
Miss Shirley, you welcomed me into your family many years ago with welcoming arms and love. You are the epitome of one of god's angels. I will love you always! Sabrina Price
Sabrina Price
March 28, 2021
You were the grandmother I never had. And for that I called you my baby. You will always be my baby. Love you Aunty with all my heart. Tell momma I said hello.
Lucy Duncan
March 27, 2021
May your spirit be at peace. Love you always. Inez Jr.
Inez Elizabeth Sanders
March 27, 2021
