Shirley K. HAYES
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway
Lancaster, NY
HAYES - Shirley K.
(nee Keske)
Of Lancaster, March 17, 2022, age 92. Beloved wife of the late James A. Hayes; devoted mother of Sandra (Len) Lewis, Kathy (Bob) Fallacaro and James M. (Gloria) Hayes; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Walter (Maxine) Keske; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 10-11 AM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment to immediately follow in Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Share memories and condolences on Shirley's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Mar
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home - Lancaster Chapel
5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Mar
21
Interment
Lancaster Rural Cemetery
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy, My heart breaks for you and your family. Be proud of the wonderful daughter you are.
Shirley Franz
March 21, 2022
Dear Sandy, As hard as it is to let go , I know your mom is at peace now. Hold on to your memories... from experience I know they seem to come at the strangest times but they always put a smile on my face. Wish we could be there for you but hope you feel the hugs
Cindi & Ed
March 20, 2022
Sandy and Family I am so very very sorry for your loss. My heart is with you all. Thoughts and Prayers to you now and always. Kelly and Rob
Kelly Kroh
Friend
March 20, 2022
