HAYES - Shirley K.
(nee Keske)
Of Lancaster, March 17, 2022, age 92. Beloved wife of the late James A. Hayes; devoted mother of Sandra (Len) Lewis, Kathy (Bob) Fallacaro and James M. (Gloria) Hayes; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Walter (Maxine) Keske; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 10-11 AM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment to immediately follow in Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Share memories and condolences on Shirley's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.