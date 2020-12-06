DRENKHAHN - Shirley J.
(nee Staufenberger)
Of Williamsville, NY, December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Drenkhahn; cherished mother of Sheryl (Richard) Neal and Paul (Kathy) Drenkhahn; adoring and devoted grandmother of Rachel and Shannon Drenkhahn; great-grandmother of Hayden Drenkhahn; loving daughter of the late Philip H. and Lillian E. (Happ) Staufenberger; sister of Henry A. (late Rita) Staufenberger and the late Doris (Clifford) Rowe and Donald (Elaine) Staufenberger; also survived by a nephew, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and cherished friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Shirley loved life and was a life-long volunteer at several non-profit organizations through the years, the last of which was Meals on Wheels. She also was the Sunshine Lady at Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church until the time of her death. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
