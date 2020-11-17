RAGLAND - Shirley Jean
(nee Howard)
Of Buffalo, entered rest on November 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Annie Mae (nee Williams) and Wilson Howard. Beloved and Devoted wife of 56 years to Robert L. Ragland. Dearest mother of Felicia (late Brandon) Fullbright, Tamaris (Andre) Lott, Michelle Ragland, and granddaughter who she raised from childhood, Shrylika Williams. Cherished grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to thirteen. Fraternal Twin Sister to Shirley Williams-Hayes, Ned (late Sue) Raines, and Ulysses (Mary) Raines. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, November 19, 2020 11 AM - 1 PM at Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York. Funeral services will be held following visitation at 1 PM, via zoom by The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Interment will be private. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.