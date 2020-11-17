Menu
Shirley Jean RAGLAND
RAGLAND - Shirley Jean
(nee Howard)
Of Buffalo, entered rest on November 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Annie Mae (nee Williams) and Wilson Howard. Beloved and Devoted wife of 56 years to Robert L. Ragland. Dearest mother of Felicia (late Brandon) Fullbright, Tamaris (Andre) Lott, Michelle Ragland, and granddaughter who she raised from childhood, Shrylika Williams. Cherished grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to thirteen. Fraternal Twin Sister to Shirley Williams-Hayes, Ned (late Sue) Raines, and Ulysses (Mary) Raines. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, November 19, 2020 11 AM - 1 PM at Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York. Funeral services will be held following visitation at 1 PM, via zoom by The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Interment will be private. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
