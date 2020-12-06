KRAVITZ - Shirley
December 4, 2020. Loving mother of Sharon Eaton and Elaine Applebaum; daughter of the late Edward and Anna Krawitz; sister of Eleanor (John) Pless and predeceased by three brothers; grandmother of Sarah and Amanda; great-grandmother of Dustin and great-great-grandmother of Vayda. A Service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.