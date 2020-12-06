Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley KRAVITZ
KRAVITZ - Shirley
December 4, 2020. Loving mother of Sharon Eaton and Elaine Applebaum; daughter of the late Edward and Anna Krawitz; sister of Eleanor (John) Pless and predeceased by three brothers; grandmother of Sarah and Amanda; great-grandmother of Dustin and great-great-grandmother of Vayda. A Service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.