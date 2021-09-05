I have many memories of Shirley walking into the rink, that's an image that will.never leave me. She was a "Rock Star" of figure skating judges. Shirley judged me as a child, and then continued on judging my skating students. I always respected Shirley- she was a very good judge. She was fair, and even when she needed to critique she did it in a way that was decent. To think of all the skating arenas she has been in!! Oh my!! I picture her in her long coat and clipboard in heaven looking down on us, and saying "Keep going, keep improving". My deepest condolences to her family, she will be greatly missed in the skating world

Brigitta Zollinger Francoeur September 9, 2021