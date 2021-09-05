Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley M. KREPPEL
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
KREPPEL - Shirley M.
(nee Schwartz)
September 2, 2021, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Kreppel; loving mother of John (Kathleen) Kreppel, Michael (Susan) Kreppel, Karen (Glenn) Hopkins and Lisa Laroussi; cherished grandmother of Emilie (Sam), Melissa (Johnny), Jillian (Matthew), Joseph, Paul, Nicholas, Andrew, Elizabeth, Zakaria, Kheira, Samir and the late Jessica; adored great-grandmother of Noah, Tommy, Evelyn and Emma. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SABAH, 2607 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14207 or the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School Legacy Fund. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I have many memories of Shirley walking into the rink, that's an image that will.never leave me. She was a "Rock Star" of figure skating judges. Shirley judged me as a child, and then continued on judging my skating students. I always respected Shirley- she was a very good judge. She was fair, and even when she needed to critique she did it in a way that was decent. To think of all the skating arenas she has been in!! Oh my!! I picture her in her long coat and clipboard in heaven looking down on us, and saying "Keep going, keep improving". My deepest condolences to her family, she will be greatly missed in the skating world
Brigitta Zollinger Francoeur
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results