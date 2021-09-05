KREPPEL - Shirley M.
(nee Schwartz)
September 2, 2021, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Kreppel; loving mother of John (Kathleen) Kreppel, Michael (Susan) Kreppel, Karen (Glenn) Hopkins and Lisa Laroussi; cherished grandmother of Emilie (Sam), Melissa (Johnny), Jillian (Matthew), Joseph, Paul, Nicholas, Andrew, Elizabeth, Zakaria, Kheira, Samir and the late Jessica; adored great-grandmother of Noah, Tommy, Evelyn and Emma. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SABAH, 2607 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14207 or the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School Legacy Fund. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.