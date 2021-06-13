LINDELL - Shirley E. (nee Folts)
June 2, 2021, of Great Valley, NY, at the age of 103. Only daughter of Alson H. Folts and Vera Flint. Married to the late John E. Lindell for 62 Years; survived by daughters Jean Waite of Huntersville, NC, Janet Kelly of Eden, NY and Signe Lindell of Santa Fe, NM; grandmother of five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and many generations of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved son John A. Lindell and her devoted son-in-law Joseph L. Kelly Jr. No services will be held. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley, NY. Shirley requested memorials may be made to the Eden Library or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.