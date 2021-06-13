Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley E. LINDELL
ABOUT
Salamanca High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
LINDELL - Shirley E. (nee Folts)
June 2, 2021, of Great Valley, NY, at the age of 103. Only daughter of Alson H. Folts and Vera Flint. Married to the late John E. Lindell for 62 Years; survived by daughters Jean Waite of Huntersville, NC, Janet Kelly of Eden, NY and Signe Lindell of Santa Fe, NM; grandmother of five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and many generations of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved son John A. Lindell and her devoted son-in-law Joseph L. Kelly Jr. No services will be held. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, Great Valley, NY. Shirley requested memorials may be made to the Eden Library or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Neal R Flint
Family
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results