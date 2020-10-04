AIDUK - Shirley Mae (nee Mashinter)

Of Lewiston, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Mount St. Mary's Hospital. She was 89. She was born in Niagara Falls, New York on March 15, 1931, the daughter of the late James Elmer and Lillian Jane (Forde) Mashinter. She was a graduate of the former LaSalle Senior High School and attended Alma College, St. Thomas, Ontario. Shirley was employed from 1950 until 1960 by Bell Aircraft in the purchasing and labor relations department. She loved to travel, spend the winters in Naples, Florida and reading. She will be sadly missed by her children, David Michael (Marijo) Aiduk of Sagamore Beach, MA; Martha (Jason) Chilcote of Niagara Falls; grandchildren, Michael David and Elena Noel Aiduk and Sierralynn Chilcote; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Aiduk in June of 2015, and her brother James Mashinter. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements entrusted to the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC.





