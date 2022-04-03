Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley A. MAHONEY
Mahoney - Shirley A.
(nee Kocsis)
Entered into rest on March 24, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Formerly of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Herk" Mahoney. Mother of the late Ryan Mahoney. Preceded in death by parents Olga Hilyard and Joseph Kocsis. Survived by children Michael Mahoney, Patrick (Julia) Mahoney, Colleen (Randy) Bahr, Tammy Patrick. Grandmother of Ryan Lynn (Norm) Whitfield, Chad (Jackie) Mahoney, Corrie Patrick, Liam Mahoney, Katherine Mahoney. Great-grandmother of Cory and Rylee Whitfield, Caden and Eva Mahoney. Survived by siblings Joseph (Janice) Hilyard, Herbert Hilyard, Harriet (William) Spoth, Charlene (James) Pignon and the late Gay (Gerald) Bolender, Fair (Donald) Dierken and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in the Buffalo, NY area in summer 2022.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.