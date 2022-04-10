MAHONEY - Shirley A. (nee Kocsis)

Entered into rest on March 24, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. Formerly of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Herk" Mahoney. Mother of the late Ryan Mahoney. Preceded in death by parents Olga Hilyard and Joseph Kocsis. Survived by children Michael Mahoney, Patrick (Julia) Mahoney, Colleen (Randy) Bahr, Tammy Patrick. Grandmother of Ryan Lynn (Norm) Whitfield, Chad (Jackie) Mahoney, Corrie Patrick, Liam Mahoney, Katherine Mahoney. Great-grandmother of Cory and Rylee Whitfield, Caden and Ava Mahoney. Survived by siblings Joseph (Janice) Hilyard, Herbert Hilyard, Harriet (William) Spoth, Charlene (James) Pignon and the late Gay (Gerald) Bolender, Fair (Donald) Dierken and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Buffalo, NY, area in summer.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.