WAGSTAFF - Shirley Marie (nee Jones)
Entered into eternal rest on September 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of Ruben Jones Sr.; dearest sister of Reuben Jones, Jr. (Michelle), Karen Jones and Sabrina Jones-Smith (Jumanne); loving grandmother of Gavin "Prince Papi" Quick and Stephon Hunt. She also leaves to cherish her memories the McKinney, Copeland, Jones, and Wagstaff families, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4 PM-7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Family will receive friends Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11 AM at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Ave. Funeral to follow at 12 Noon. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Frank Bostic officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com