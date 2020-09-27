Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Marie WAGSTAFF
WAGSTAFF - Shirley Marie (nee Jones)
Entered into eternal rest on September 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of Ruben Jones Sr.; dearest sister of Reuben Jones, Jr. (Michelle), Karen Jones and Sabrina Jones-Smith (Jumanne); loving grandmother of Gavin "Prince Papi" Quick and Stephon Hunt. She also leaves to cherish her memories the McKinney, Copeland, Jones, and Wagstaff families, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4 PM-7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Family will receive friends Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11 AM at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Ave. Funeral to follow at 12 Noon. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Frank Bostic officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.