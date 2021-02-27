McCABE - Shirley Lee
Age 76, of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Unity Hospital in Rochester. Surviving are her daughter, Bonnie (David) Priolo; grandchildren, April (Steve) Klaver, Nicholas (Nikki) Priolo, Kyle (Callie) Koch, Mark (Alexis) Koch and Sean Koch; great-grandchildren, Kayla Klaver, Carl Klaver, Brielle Priolo and Ashley Priolo; son-in-law Chris Koch, brothers-in-law, Thomas (Jeff Holloway) McCabe, Joseph McCabe, Matt (April) McCabe and Joseph Janiga; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Paul) Hulme, Marilyn (Walter) Natwora, Marjorie (Frank) Gallagher, Maida McCabe, Lucy McCabe and Kelly McCabe and several loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank McCabe; children, Kelly Ann Koch and Patrick Francis McCabe; a sister, Barbara (late Roger) Cabic; sisters-in-law, Susan (late Norm) Reimers, Sally (late Jack) Fulater, Bernice Janiga and Kathleen (late Thomas) White, Deborah Krakowski and brothers-in-law, Charles McCabe, Michael (late Nina) McCabe and James McCabe. Services and burial will be held at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com
. Arrangements for Shirley were entrusted to the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-5673.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 27, 2021.