McKEOWN - Shirley M.

(nee Schmink)

June 13, 2021, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Andrew McKeown. Dear mother of LeeAnn (Richard) Miller, Robert (Beth) McKeown, Kathy (Butch) Bouchard, Andrew (Kathy), John "Scott" (Lilly) McKeown and Theresa (George) Mecca. Grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Lorraine Bauer and John Schmink. Survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.