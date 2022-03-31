Moran, Shirley Ann - Age 76, passed away on March 14, 2022, at White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Shirley was born October 3, 1945, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of James and Constance Costello. In her youth, she and her family were fixtures of the Buffalo (west side) community as owners of Costello Wallpaper and Paint. From a young age, she worked as a sales associate at the store. After graduating from Mount Saint Joseph Academy, she used her business acumen in retail while also pursuing degrees in business and psychology. Shirley was a generous, wise, resourceful woman who made the most of every minute she was among us. Her gentle smile, advice, stories, and lasagna will be missed by all. She leaves behind a legacy that includes: living each day as honestly and as whole-heartedly as possible, and valuing family above all else. She will live on in our hearts. We love you, Nana! Shirley Ann Moran is survived by her husband, Michael Moran; her daughter, Kathleen Colón (Cesar); her son, Paul Moran (Susan); her son, Michael Moran (Belinda); and four grandchildren, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Henry, and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Constance Costello; her brother, James Costello; and sister, Harriet Kolveck.
A terrific family ! Enjoyed living close by the Moran family for 27 years! The whole family were special friends! The boys and our boys great friends, starting at age 5! Those are the best friends for so many years! Much love, hugs and prayers to each family member!
Sheila Thomason
Friend
March 19, 2022
God bless a wonderful family
Tim Moran
Family
March 19, 2022
Our loving sympathy to all of the Moran family. We grew to love Shirley and we know how much she meant to each of you. We enjoyed her stories of her family growing up and especially her stories of her children who she loved so very much. She had a great sense of humor in recalling these stories. She had such love and respect for her husband, Michael, as we could tell by the way she spoke of him. We will miss her at family gatherings, however, we will be sure to honor her by continuing the traditions of being together. We send our love and sympathy to each of her family including those four special grandchildren who she loved so very much. Jeanie and Brian Harding