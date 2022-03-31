Moran, Shirley Ann -

Age 76, passed away on March 14, 2022, at White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Shirley was born October 3, 1945, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of James and Constance Costello. In her youth, she and her family were fixtures of the Buffalo (west side) community as owners of Costello Wallpaper and Paint. From a young age, she worked as a sales associate at the store. After graduating from Mount Saint Joseph Academy, she used her business acumen in retail while also pursuing degrees in business and psychology. Shirley was a generous, wise, resourceful woman who made the most of every minute she was among us. Her gentle smile, advice, stories, and lasagna will be missed by all. She leaves behind a legacy that includes: living each day as honestly and as whole-heartedly as possible, and valuing family above all else.

She will live on in our hearts. We love you, Nana! Shirley Ann Moran is survived by her husband, Michael Moran; her daughter, Kathleen Colón (Cesar); her son, Paul Moran (Susan); her son, Michael Moran (Belinda); and four grandchildren, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Henry, and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Constance Costello; her brother, James Costello; and sister, Harriet Kolveck.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.