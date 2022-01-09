Menu
Shirley M. MUELLERSCHOEN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MUELLERSCHOEN - Shirley M. (nee Hand)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on January 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert Muellerschoen; devoted mother of Robert A. Muellerschoen, Ron (Alicia) Muellerschoen and Linda (Larry) Rizzuto; cherished grandmother of Chris, Andy, Jesse, Michael and Carilynn; adored great-grandmother of Rowan. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 9 AM. Interment Buffalo Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
12
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were saddened to hear of Shirley´s death. She was our wonderful nanny for our 2 daughters. She was like a grandmother. We were blessed to have her in our lives.
Judy Mikowski
January 10, 2022
