MUELLERSCHOEN - Shirley M. (nee Hand)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on January 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert Muellerschoen; devoted mother of Robert A. Muellerschoen, Ron (Alicia) Muellerschoen and Linda (Larry) Rizzuto; cherished grandmother of Chris, Andy, Jesse, Michael and Carilynn; adored great-grandmother of Rowan. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 9 AM. Interment Buffalo Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.