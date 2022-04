NEDELL - Shirley A.Of Alden, NY, March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William Nedell; dear mother of Nancy (Jeff) Gutowski, Steven Dembinski, Jr., Kenneth (Edith) Dembinski and Peter (Holly) Dembinski; also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Gerry (Arthur) Neubauer. Funeral Services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Wednesday at 1 PM. Family will be present Tuesday 3-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com