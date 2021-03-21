Menu
Shirley A. NEDELL
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
NEDELL - Shirley A.
Of Alden, NY, March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William Nedell; dear mother of Nancy (Jeff) Gutowski, Steven Dembinski, Jr., Kenneth (Edith) Dembinski and Peter (Holly) Dembinski; also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Gerry (Arthur) Neubauer. Funeral Services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Wednesday at 1 PM. Family will be present Tuesday 3-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Mar
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
I'm am really gonna miss you. I feel blessed to have had you in my life the past 27 years. Love you forever!
Anne Davis
March 23, 2021
We will miss your smile and bubbly personality. May God take you in his arms and grant you eternal peace. Mr.& Mrs. Baker....your neighbors.
Susan Baker
Neighbor
March 21, 2021
