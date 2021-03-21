NEDELL - Shirley A.
Of Alden, NY, March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William Nedell; dear mother of Nancy (Jeff) Gutowski, Steven Dembinski, Jr., Kenneth (Edith) Dembinski and Peter (Holly) Dembinski; also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Gerry (Arthur) Neubauer. Funeral Services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Wednesday at 1 PM. Family will be present Tuesday 3-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.