NIZIALEK - Shirley A.
(nee Krasinski)
June 25, 2021, of Marilla, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gregory M. Nizialek; loving mother of Linda Pawlowski; cherished grandmother of Cole; sister of John (Joanne), Joyce (Pete), the late Betty and Elsie; best friend of Ed and Joyce Ziolkowski, Marty, Earl and Sue Freeman; also survived by a niece and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 12 Noon-2 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 2 PM. Inurnment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Shirley's name to Hospice Buffalo. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.