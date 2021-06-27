Menu
Shirley A. NIZIALEK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
NIZIALEK - Shirley A.
(nee Krasinski)
June 25, 2021, of Marilla, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gregory M. Nizialek; loving mother of Linda Pawlowski; cherished grandmother of Cole; sister of John (Joanne), Joyce (Pete), the late Betty and Elsie; best friend of Ed and Joyce Ziolkowski, Marty, Earl and Sue Freeman; also survived by a niece and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 12 Noon-2 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 2 PM. Inurnment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Shirley's name to Hospice Buffalo. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
28
Prayer Service
2:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Aunt Shirley, No one can ever doubt or question the amount of fight you had in you. As God, Uncle Greg, Grandma Lil, Aunt Elsie, Aunt Betty, Uncle John, and the rest of our late family awaited your arrival in heaven you refused to give up. Doctor´s said a few months, you fought for over a year and a half. Hospice said you weren´t leaving, you were home in a week. Linda and Cole, if you have a third of your mother´s and grandmothers fight in you there is NOTHING you can´t overcome. Aunt Shirley, you´ll be missed by all of us and never forgotten. Thank you for all you´ve done over the years and until we meet again, Godspeed. Love always, Your nephew Jason Krasinski
Jason
Family
June 28, 2021
I am deeply saddened to learn of Shirley's passing. She will be remembered fondly for the energy and humor she brought to every family gathering. Linda, please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
Joe Lampka
Family
June 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Shirley was a wonderful woman and friend. May you rest in peace. Till we meet again! Linda, find comfort in God knowing He is taking good care of her now.
Kathy Harowski Galas
June 27, 2021
Aunt Shirley and Uncle Greg were always good to me. I pray that they will now be together for eternity playing cards with my Mom and Dad. Condolences for the rest of the family may Gods Grace bring you peace in this time. With love Beeshi
John Saccone
Family
June 27, 2021
