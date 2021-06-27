Aunt Shirley, No one can ever doubt or question the amount of fight you had in you. As God, Uncle Greg, Grandma Lil, Aunt Elsie, Aunt Betty, Uncle John, and the rest of our late family awaited your arrival in heaven you refused to give up. Doctor´s said a few months, you fought for over a year and a half. Hospice said you weren´t leaving, you were home in a week. Linda and Cole, if you have a third of your mother´s and grandmothers fight in you there is NOTHING you can´t overcome. Aunt Shirley, you´ll be missed by all of us and never forgotten. Thank you for all you´ve done over the years and until we meet again, Godspeed. Love always, Your nephew Jason Krasinski

Jason Family June 28, 2021