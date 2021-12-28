PASCIAK - Shirley A.
(nee Snopkowski)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 26, 2021. Daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Snopkowski; beloved wife of 56 years to Eugene Pasciak; loving mother of Ken (Sayaka Abe) Pasciak, Pam (Brent) Patterson and Jackie (Bob Stephens) Pasciak; devoted grandmother of Kai Pasciak, Mikah Patterson and Konan Pasciak; sister of late Phyllis Ondak, Bud (Sherry) Snopkowski and Linda Busch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 3 PM to 7 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from St. Christopher's R.C Church, 2600 Niagara Falls Blvd at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Christopher's School. Online condolences and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.