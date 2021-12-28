Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley A. PASCIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
PASCIAK - Shirley A.
(nee Snopkowski)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 26, 2021. Daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Snopkowski; beloved wife of 56 years to Eugene Pasciak; loving mother of Ken (Sayaka Abe) Pasciak, Pam (Brent) Patterson and Jackie (Bob Stephens) Pasciak; devoted grandmother of Kai Pasciak, Mikah Patterson and Konan Pasciak; sister of late Phyllis Ondak, Bud (Sherry) Snopkowski and Linda Busch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 3 PM to 7 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from St. Christopher's R.C Church, 2600 Niagara Falls Blvd at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Christopher's School. Online condolences and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.