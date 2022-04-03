SANTORO - Shirley F. (nee Barr)
Of Lockport, NY entered into rest on April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of Anthony; devoted mother of Thomas (Patricia), Robert (Katherine), Marianne (Franklin) Palumbo, Frank, Elizabeth (Michael Zaller), Patrick (Susan), Shawn, Kathleen (Darryl) Wenner, Albert (Laura), Grace (Richard) Caldwell, Joseph (Dawn), Toni (Michael) Newton, the late Daniel and James (Joann); cherished grandmother of 28 and adored great-grandmother of 16; also survived by many loving family. Friends and family may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem, on Wednesday from 11 AM-1 PM, where a Prayer Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.