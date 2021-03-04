SMITH-MASTERS - Shirley J. (nee Saunders)

A longtime area resident and currently of Port Charlotte, Florida, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her home in Niagara Falls. She was born in Stratford, Ontario, Canada on November 5, 1941, daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Bush) Saunders. She attended school in Canada and moved to the United States in 1951, graduating from North Tonawanda High School. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Robert Masters, her son Shaun Smith, her grandson Matthew (Stephanie) Smith and her great-grandson Chase Matthew Smith. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis (Dr. James) Moore, step children Kenneth (Helen) Masters, Jeffrey (Janelle) Masters, and Laurie (Brent) Masters-Walck, as well as several beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Shirley began work in radio and TV as a copywriter, then worked in sales for other companies before opening a small bookstore in the late 70's. In 1988 she founded LMM Property Management, working there until her retirement in 2000. Finding faith in Jesus Christ late in her life, Shirley gives all the credit of her accomplishments to God, thankful for His undeserved love and the salvation of her soul, given as a gift to her. She was a member of Forestview Church of God in Lewiston, and Murdock Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at Forestview Church of God, 1250 Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston, NY on Saturday, March 6, 2021, with visitation from 10:30 AM-11 AM, with the Memorial Service following. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Shirley's name to the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission, PO Box 2657, Niagara Falls, NY 14302.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.